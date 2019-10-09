शहर चुनें

इतने साल से एक-दूसरे के सामने क्यों नहीं आते रेखा और अमिताभ, वजह कहीं ये तो नहीं

9 Oct 2019
Rekha And Amitabh
Rekha And Amitabh
रेखा और अमिताभ की जोड़ी ने ऑनस्क्रीन जितनी हिट फिल्में दी हैं, उतने ही वे विवादित भी रहे हैं। अमिताभ का रेखा से एक्स्ट्रा मैरिटल अफेयर इतना चर्चा में रहा कि अब दोनों एक-दूसरे से नजरें मिलाने में डरते हैं। आखिर रेखा और अमिताभ एक-दूसरे का सामना क्यों नहीं कर पाते हैं? 
