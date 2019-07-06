शहर चुनें

रणवीर सिंह ने बर्थडे पर दिया बेहतरीन तोहफा, कपिल देव के लुक में पहली तस्वीर देख फैंस हैरान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 08:32 AM IST
ranveer singh
ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
रणवीर सिंह ने अपने जन्मदिन पर फैंस को एक बेहद खास तोहफा दिया है । दरअसल, रणवीर ने अपनी अगली फिल्म '83' का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज कर किया था । इस लुक में रणवीर सिंह हू-ब-हू कपिल देव की तरह नजर आ रहे हैं । यह फिल्म साल 1983 में हुए वर्ल्ड कप पर आधारित है । इसमें रणवीर, कपिल देव का रोल निभा रहे हैं । 
ranveer singh deepika padukone kabir khan film 83 83 2019 cricket world cup kapil dev ranveer singh first look
