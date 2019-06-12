शहर चुनें

पति के साथ इन फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी हैं दीपिका, अब रणवीर बोले- कम से कम इस बार मरेंगे तो नहीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 02:36 PM IST
83 team
1 of 5
83 team - फोटो : Twitter
दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) और रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) कबीर खान के निर्देशन वाली फिल्म '83' में नजर आएंगे। फिल्म भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की 1983 की विश्व कप जीत पर आधारित है। फिल्म में दोनों पत्नी पत्नी की भूमिका में नजर आने वाले हैं। दीपिका और रणवीर की ये पहली फिल्म नहीं है जिसमें वो साथ काम करने जा रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ranveer singh deepika padukone 83 the film रणवीर सिंह दीपिका पादुकोण
83 team
83 team - फोटो : Twitter
83 team
83 team - फोटो : Twitter
83 team
83 team - फोटो : instagram
Bajirao Mastani
Bajirao Mastani
ranveer singh
ranveer singh
