बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
करण जौहर के बच्चों के लिए रानी मुखर्जी ने कुछ ऐसा किया...यादगार बन गया क्रिसमस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Rani Mukerji celebrate Christmas with Karan Johar Babies Yash and Roohi
{"_id":"5a3f64744f1c1b6e468bc648","slug":"rani-mukerji-celebrate-christmas-with-karan-johar-babies-yash-and-roohi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e...\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u200c\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 01:55 PM IST
निर्देशक करण जौहर के दोनों बच्चों के लिए ये क्रिसमस बेहद खास रहा। बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री करण के दोनों बच्चों यश और रूही को लिए सांता बनकर आईं और ढेर सारे गिफ्ट दिए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3e065a4f1c1b0f788b471a","slug":"sonam-kapoor-decide-to-get-marry-with-boyfriend-anand-ahuja-after-anushka-sharma-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3787234f1c1bce408bdc8c","slug":"police-bust-a-high-profile-prostitution-racket-two-actress-involve","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3f62034f1c1bce6d8b5c87","slug":"rajkumar-rao-film-shaadi-mein-zaroor-aana-screened-rashtrapati-bhawan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 '\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0941\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3f43fa4f1c1bbd208b87ad","slug":"salman-khan-and-katrina-kaif-starrer-film-tiger-zinda-hai-beats-box-office-record-of-ek-tha-tiger","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 4 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3f227b4f1c1b5c0c8b4d88","slug":"dangal-girl-fatima-sana-shaikh-get-trolled-on-instagram-for-her-eyebrows","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!