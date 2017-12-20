Zee Cine Awards: इस खास अवॉर्ड से नवाजे गए शाहरुख खान, कहा- 'सिर्फ 2-3 फिल्में करने आया था'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Shah Rukh Khan honoured with special award over last 25 years at Zee Cine Awards{"_id":"5a39f82d4f1c1bce6d8b5099","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-honoured-with-special-award-over-last-25-years-at-zee-cine-awards","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Zee Cine Awards: \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 2-3 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शाहरुख खान के फैन्स के लिए एक अच्छी खबर आई है। हाल ही में बॉलीवुड में 25 साल पूरे करने वाले किंग ऑफ रोमांस को एक स्पेशल अवार्ड से नवाजा गया है। दरअसल शाहरुख खान को फिल्म और टीवी जगत में अपना अहम योगदान देने के लिए जी सिने अवार्ड 2018 का स्पेशल अवार्ड दिया गया है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.