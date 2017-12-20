पहले बर्थडे पर मासी की गोद में दिखा तैमूर का 'करिश्मा', स्वैग से करेंगे सबका स्वागत
सैफरीना के लाडले तैमूर अली खान पटौदी पैलेस में अपना पहला बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। उनके जन्मदिन पर उनके फैंस सुबह से ही उनकी एक झलक पाने के लिए बेताब हो रहे हैं। तो चलिए आपकी बेताबी खत्म कर देते हैं। आगे कि स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके देखें तैमूर के बर्थडे पर उनका कैसा है स्वैग।
