कंगना पर रणदीप के ट्वीट और 'पीएम मोदी' का ट्रेलर डिलीट होने से लेकर ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 06:19 AM IST
Randeep Hooda
1 of 5
Randeep Hooda - फोटो : social media
कंगना-आलिया विवाद में कुदे रणदीप हु्ड्डा
बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स कंगना रनौत और आलिया भट्ट के विवाद में अब एक्टर रणदीप हुड्डा भी कुद गए हैं। रणदीप ने अपनी को-स्टार आलिया भट्ट की तारीफ करते हुए उन्हें बेहद शानदार एक्ट्रेस बताया है तो वहीं कंगना को उन्होंने काम चलाऊ एक्ट्रेस बोल दिया है। रणदीप ने ये बात ट्वीट के जरिए कही है। रणदीप के इस ट्वीट के बाद कंगना की बहन ने भी बीच में आकर अपनी बहन का बचाव किया तो वहीं उसके बाद आलिया भट्ट की मां सोनी राजदान ने भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे दी। रणदीप के इस ट्वीट की काफी चर्चा हो रही है।  
kangana ranaut alia bhatt randeep hooda pm narendra modi pm narendra modi biopic कंगना रनौत आलिया भट्ट रणदीप हुड्डा पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी बायोपिक
मास्टर रवि रवि वलेचा
Bollywood

करोड़ों में खेल रहा है 'कुली' का ये छोटा अमिताभ बच्चन, इस फील्ड का है बेताज बादशाह

17 अप्रैल 2019

these star kids are first time voters
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: शाहरुख की बेटी से लेकर सैफ के बेटे तक, पहली बार वोट देंगे ये 7 स्टार किड्स

17 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

Rani Chatterjee, Kapil Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey,
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा के शो में आते ही इस भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस की बदली किस्मत, मिलने लगे कई बड़े ऑफर

17 अप्रैल 2019

kajri babbar
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है ये लड़की, राज बब्बर को जिताने के घर-घर जाकर मांग रही वोट

17 अप्रैल 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

यौन उत्पीड़न का खुलासा करते हुए प्रियंका चोपड़ा बोलीं-मुझे इसे बताने में कोई शर्म नहीं

16 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी पर बरसे रितेश देशमुख, बोले- 'देश चलाने के लिए '56 इंच की छाती नहीं अच्छा दिल चाहिए'

16 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

शक्ल देखते ही डायरेक्टर्स ने इन 12 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को काम देने से कर दिया था मना, जानिए इनके नाम

16 अप्रैल 2019

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

शादी के 4 महीने बाद ही पति और ससुरालवालों ने प्रियंका पर कसा ताना, बोले- 'ये गलती दोबारा नहीं होगी'

16 अप्रैल 2019

soundarya
Bollywood

हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में हुई थी 'हीरा ठाकुर की पत्नी' की मौत, हादसे के वक्त थीं प्रेग्नेंट

16 अप्रैल 2019

Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood

तूफान में उड़ गई पंकज त्रिपाठी के मकान की छत, अब मुंबई में खरीदा इतना आलीशान घर

16 अप्रैल 2019

jaya prada and amar singh
Bollywood

जानिए जया प्रदा और अमर सिंह के बीच क्या है रिश्ता? सुसाइड तक जा पहुंची थी बात

15 अप्रैल 2019

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha
Bollywood

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा को देखते ही भड़क गई थीं पूनम की मां, चेहरे के निशान देख समझ बैठीं 'गुंडा'

16 अप्रैल 2019

राम सेठी
Bollywood

अमिताभ का दाहिना हाथ माना जाता था ये एक्टर, कंगाल होने की वजह से हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

16 अप्रैल 2019

priyanka, rekha, kangana
Bollywood

प्रियंका समेत इन 7 सेलिब्रिटीज के साथ हुआ यौन शोषण, रेखा के साथ तो को-एक्टर ने की थी ऐसी हरकत

15 अप्रैल 2019

salman khan, shah rukh khan
Bollywood

सेट पर पहुंच 4 घंटे तक ऐश्वर्या पर चीखते रहे थे सलमान, समझाने पहुंचे शाहरुख को भी नहीं बख्शा

16 अप्रैल 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

चुनाव में अमिताभ ने छेड़ी 'जेड प्लस सुरक्षा' की बात, लिखा- 'जिस शहर में इतने लोग मेरे खिलाफ हो'

16 अप्रैल 2019

aishwarya rai bachchan,lara dutta,susmita sen
Bollywood

करोड़ों दिलों पर राज करने वाली विश्व सुंदरियां आज जी रही हैं कैसी जिंदगी!

16 अप्रैल 2019

rishi kapoor
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड कप की टीम देख इस वजह से हैरान हुए ऋषि कपूर, क्या धोनी के अलग पड़ने पर था कमेंट?

16 अप्रैल 2019

मथुरा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

हेमा मालिनी ने जब पहली बार खोला था सौतेले बेटे सनी देओल के साथ संबंधों का राज

14 अप्रैल 2019

amrita saif
Bollywood

जब सैफ और अमृता की शादी में पहुंची थीं 12 साल की करीना, बोली थीं- 'मुबारक हो सैफ अंकल'

14 अप्रैल 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार प्रियंका चोपड़ा का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'मेरा भी हुआ है यौन शोषण'

15 अप्रैल 2019

Here are some bollywood Films Which Potrayed Extra Marital Affair
Bollywood

इन 7 हीरोइनों को शादीशुदा हो कर भी रखना पड़ा दूसरे हीरो के साथ संबंध

15 अप्रैल 2019

Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda - फोटो : social media
Jabariya Jodi
Jabariya Jodi - फोटो : file photo
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : file photo
khushi kapoor
khushi kapoor - फोटो : file photo
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : social media
