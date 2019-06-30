दामाद और बेटे के साथ समय बिता रहे ऋषि कपूर, नीतू ने तीनों के लिए लिखा- 'सुपरमैन'

{"_id":"5d1857ef8ebc3e3c957a64d0","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-spend-time-with-rishi-kapoor-neetu-kapoor-share-the-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ranbir kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1857ef8ebc3e3c957a64d0","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-spend-time-with-rishi-kapoor-neetu-kapoor-share-the-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ranbir kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1857ef8ebc3e3c957a64d0","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-spend-time-with-rishi-kapoor-neetu-kapoor-share-the-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
aishwarya rai
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1857ef8ebc3e3c957a64d0","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-spend-time-with-rishi-kapoor-neetu-kapoor-share-the-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rishi kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1857ef8ebc3e3c957a64d0","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-spend-time-with-rishi-kapoor-neetu-kapoor-share-the-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u092e\u0948\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rishi kapoor, neetu kapoor
- फोटो : social media