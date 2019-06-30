शहर चुनें

दामाद और बेटे के साथ समय बिता रहे ऋषि कपूर, नीतू ने तीनों के लिए लिखा- 'सुपरमैन'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 12:04 PM IST
ranbir kapoor
ranbir kapoor - फोटो : social media
रणबीर कपूर इन दिनों न्यूयॉर्क में अपने पिता ऋषि कपूर के साथ छुटि्टयां बिता रहे हैं। हाल ही में नीतू कपूर ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। तस्वीरों में ऋषि कपूर के साथ उनके दामाद भरत साहनी भी नजर आ रहे हैं। फोटो शेयर करते हुए नीतू ने ऋषि, रणबीर और भरत को अपना 'सुपरमैन' बताया। उन्होंने लिखा है, 'साफ दिल काफी आकर्षक होता है और इन तीनों में यह खूबी है।'
ranbir kapoor neetu kapoor rishi kapoor रणबीर कपूर ऋषि कपूर नीतू कपूर
