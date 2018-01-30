अपना शहर चुनें

'पद्मावत' के इस सीन को लेकर भंसाली पर सवाल उठाए थे स्‍वरा ने, अब मिला करारा जवाब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 10:51 AM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने पद्मावत फिल्म देखने के बाद संजय लीला भंसाली को एक खुला खत लिखा था, इस लेटर को लिखने के बाद स्वरा भास्कर चारों तरफ चर्चा में आ गई हैं। पहले एक्ट्रेस सुचित्रा कृष्णमूर्ति फिर शाहिद कपूर और फिर संजय लीला भंसाली ने स्वरा के इस ओपन लेटर का जवाब दिया। अब इस लिस्ट में एक नया नाम शामिल हो गया है।
