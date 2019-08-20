शहर चुनें

साड़ी पहन पहली बार भारत आई थीं राजीव गांधी की दुल्हन, बिग बी मां के साथ लेने पहुंचे थे एयरपोर्ट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 11:47 AM IST
teji bachchan
teji bachchan - फोटो : social media
राजीव गांधी की शादी करवाने में बच्चन परिवार ने खास भूमिका निभाई थी। आज राजीव गांधी के जन्मदिन पर हम आपको वो किस्सा बताते हैं जब अमिताभ बच्चन की मां तेजी बच्चन, इंदिरा गांधी की बहू को लेने एयरपोर्ट गई थीं । साथ ही राजीव और सोनिया की शादी के लिए तेजी बच्चन ने ही इंदिरा गांधी को मनाया था । तेजी बच्चन ने ही सोनिया को भारतीय परंपरा की सीख दी थी । 
rajeev gandhi amitabh bachchan rajiv gandhi birth anniversary indra gandhi teji bachchan sonia gandhi
teji bachchan
teji bachchan - फोटो : social media
अमिताभ बच्चन और राजीव गांधी
अमिताभ बच्चन और राजीव गांधी
teji bachchan
teji bachchan - फोटो : social media
राजीव गांधी और अमिताभ बच्चन
राजीव गांधी और अमिताभ बच्चन
rajeev gandhi
rajeev gandhi - फोटो : social media
Teji Bachchan
Teji Bachchan - फोटो : Social Media
