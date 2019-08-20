साड़ी पहन पहली बार भारत आई थीं राजीव गांधी की दुल्हन, बिग बी मां के साथ लेने पहुंचे थे एयरपोर्ट

{"_id":"5d5b7e298ebc3e89a66e9bb9","slug":"rajeev-gandhi-birth-anniversary-when-teji-bachchan-received-sonia-gandhi-at-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940\u0935 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
teji bachchan
अमिताभ बच्चन और राजीव गांधी
teji bachchan
राजीव गांधी और अमिताभ बच्चन
rajeev gandhi
Teji Bachchan
