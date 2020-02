Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho



B'day wishes to lead/supporting actor of 70s-80s #RajKiran who has been missing for few years now 💐



With daughter #RishikaMahtani#Rekha #ShashiKapoor (Basera)#SwaroopSampat (Nakhudaa)#ShabanaAzmi (Arth)@RishikaMahtani @YoSwaroop @AzmiShabana pic.twitter.com/GPx3JrPc2H