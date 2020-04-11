शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Purab Kohli And His Family Fully Recovered From Covid 19 and Amitabh Bachchan Worry Over Losing His Vision entertainment news

पूरब कोहली ने परिवार के साथ जीती कोरोना से जंग और अमिताभ को सताया आंखों का डर, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 11 Apr 2020 06:43 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
रॉक ऑन, वो लम्हें और एयर लिफ्ट जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके अभिनेता पूरब कोहली ने बीते दिनों खुलासा किया था कि वो और उनका पूरा परिवार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। अभिनेता ने बताया था कि वो लंदन में अपने परिवार के साथ घर में ही सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में रह रहे हैं। लेकिन अब खुशी की बात ये है कि पूरब और उनके परिवार ने कोरोना से जंग जीत ली है।

अभिनेता पूरब कोहली ने परिवार के साथ जीती कोरोना से जंग, बताया जानलेवा वायरस को हराने का तरीका
 
purab kohli covid 19 amitabh bachchan urvashi rautela mahira sharma sidharth malhotra coronavirus mohit chauhan
 
