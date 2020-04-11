पूरब कोहली ने परिवार के साथ जीती कोरोना से जंग और अमिताभ को सताया आंखों का डर, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5e9119928ebc3e6fbf4ca514","slug":"purab-kohli-and-his-family-fully-recovered-from-covid-19-and-amitabh-bachchan-worry-over-losing-his-vision-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e9119928ebc3e6fbf4ca514","slug":"purab-kohli-and-his-family-fully-recovered-from-covid-19-and-amitabh-bachchan-worry-over-losing-his-vision-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Urvashi Rautela and Sidharth Malhotra
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e9119928ebc3e6fbf4ca514","slug":"purab-kohli-and-his-family-fully-recovered-from-covid-19-and-amitabh-bachchan-worry-over-losing-his-vision-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mohit Chauhan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e9119928ebc3e6fbf4ca514","slug":"purab-kohli-and-his-family-fully-recovered-from-covid-19-and-amitabh-bachchan-worry-over-losing-his-vision-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Jay Bhansushali and Mahira Sharma
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e9119928ebc3e6fbf4ca514","slug":"purab-kohli-and-his-family-fully-recovered-from-covid-19-and-amitabh-bachchan-worry-over-losing-his-vision-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Amitabh Bachchan
- फोटो : Social Media