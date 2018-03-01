शहर चुनें

'बाहुबली' स्टार प्रभास की 'साहो' को लेकर आई यह नई बात, फिल्म बनेगी या नहीं!

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 07:41 PM IST
Prabhas film saaho shooting will start in mid march with shradha kapoor
1 of 5
ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म बाहुबली के बाद सुपरस्टार प्रभास अब अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म साहो में नजर आने वाले हैं। फिल्म की शूटिंग मार्च में शुरू होने वाली है। फिल्म को लेकर प्री-प्रोडक्शन का काम पूरा हो चुका है। पहले फिल्म की शूटिंग जनवरी में शुरू की जा रही थी...
saaho prabhas shradha kapoor sujeeth dubai

