एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 06:33 PM IST
वेटरन एक्टर जितेंद्र एक विवाद में बुरे फंसते नजर आ रहे हैं। 75 वर्षीय इस एक्टर पर उनकी चचेरी बहन ने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया है। जिसके बाद हिमाचल प्रदेश पुलिस ने पीड़िता की शिकायत पर उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।
