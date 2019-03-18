{"_id":"5c8f1d6dbdec2214243069c2","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-poster-launch-postponed-after-manohar-parriker-sudden-demise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
pm modi film poster
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5c8f1d6dbdec2214243069c2","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-poster-launch-postponed-after-manohar-parriker-sudden-demise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
pm modi biopic
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c8f1d6dbdec2214243069c2","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-poster-launch-postponed-after-manohar-parriker-sudden-demise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Narendra Modi, vivek obrai