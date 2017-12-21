Download App
आपका शहर Close

'टायलेट...' को लेकर बिल गेट्स ने की तारीफ तो अक्षय ने इस अंदाज में किया शुक्रिया

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 10:31 AM IST
Padman Akshay Kumar thanks Bill Gates in a unique way

फिल्म 'टॉयलेट: एक प्रेम कथा' की बिल गेट्स ने जमकर तारीफ की जिससे अक्षय कुमार काफी खुश हैं। हाल ही में 'पैडमैन' का गाना रिलीज करने के दौरान जब उनसे बिल गेट्स के ट्वीट के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने अलग ही अंदाज में उनका शुक्रिया अदा किया।

पढ़ें- पीरियड्स पर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने कही ये बात, लड़कों को जरूर जाननी चाहिए

Comments

Browse By Tags

akshay kumar bill gates padman toilet ek prem katha More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने देखी अनुष्‍का की हनीमून फोटो, फिर तुरंत दिया कुछ ऐसा रिएक्‍शन

actor ranvir singh likes anushka virat honeymoon photo
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

रेड कार्पेट पर यूं जलवा बिखेर राधिका आप्टे ने लूट ली शाम, आलिया और उर्वशी का फैशन समझ नहीं आया

Fashion Blunders By Bollywood Actress At Zee Cine Awards 2017 Red Carpet
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पक्के सबूत: क्लीनिक में दिखी शाहरुख की बेटी, लोग करने लगे ऐसे सवाल

SHAHRUKH KHAN DAUGHTER SUHANA KHAN SEEN IN CLINIC
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: माइंड गेम से टॉप पर पहुंचा ऐसा खिलाड़ी, 'OUT' हुए कंटेस्टेंट भी चौंक जाएंगे

bigg boss 11: now vikas gupta may be next who will eliminated from house
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!