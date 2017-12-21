Download App
फिर मुश्किल में फंसे सलमान खान, दर्ज हुई FIR, लगाने पड़ सकते हैं कोर्ट के चक्कर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 09:39 AM IST
FiR filed against Salman Khan in Delhi, here is full matter

एक्टर सलमान खान के लिए बुरी खबर आ रही है। बॉलीवुड के 'दबंग खान' के खिलाफ दिल्ली के गांधी नगर थाने में FIR दर्ज कर ली गई है। ये FIR एमसीडी स्वच्छता कर्मचारी यूनियन ने करवाई। सलमान पर जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर भावनाओं को ठोस पहुंचाने का आरोप है।

