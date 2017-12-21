बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिर मुश्किल में फंसे सलमान खान, दर्ज हुई FIR, लगाने पड़ सकते हैं कोर्ट के चक्कर
Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 09:39 AM IST
एक्टर सलमान खान के लिए बुरी खबर आ रही है। बॉलीवुड के 'दबंग खान' के खिलाफ दिल्ली के गांधी नगर थाने में FIR दर्ज कर ली गई है। ये FIR एमसीडी स्वच्छता कर्मचारी यूनियन ने करवाई। सलमान पर जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर भावनाओं को ठोस पहुंचाने का आरोप है।
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
