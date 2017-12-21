Download App
आपका शहर Close

1 साल में ही सेलेब्रिटी बन गया तैमूर, पूरे बॉलीवुड ने छोटे नवाब को किया बर्थडे विश

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-written by: अरविंद

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 08:59 AM IST
Happy Birthday Taimur ali khan Here Are Your Wishes From Others

पटौदी खानदान के छोटे नवाब तैमूर अली खान कल 1 साल के हो गए। तैमूर का जन्मदिन होटल में नहीं बल्कि पटौदी पैलेस में मनाया गया। तैमूर के जन्मदिन की तैयारियां करने के लिए सैफ-करीना, करिश्मा और बबीता पहले ही पटौदी पैलेस पहुंच चुकी थीं।

Comments

Browse By Tags

taimur ali khan saif ali khan happy birthday taimur kareena kapoor

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहली बार ससुराल पहुंचीं विराट की दुल्हन, हनीमून के बाद और निखर गईं अनुष्का, गवाह हैं ये तस्वीरें

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reached delhi for their reception party
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

रेड कार्पेट पर यूं जलवा बिखेर राधिका आप्टे ने लूट ली शाम, आलिया और उर्वशी का फैशन समझ नहीं आया

Fashion Blunders By Bollywood Actress At Zee Cine Awards 2017 Red Carpet
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पक्के सबूत: क्लीनिक में दिखी शाहरुख की बेटी, लोग करने लगे ऐसे सवाल

SHAHRUKH KHAN DAUGHTER SUHANA KHAN SEEN IN CLINIC
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

डेब्यू के 7 साल बाद एक कॉमेडी फिल्म से गोविंदा बने सुपरस्टार, BJP को दे चुके हैं मात

Bollywood Actor Govinda celebrates his 54th Birthday
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!