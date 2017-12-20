Download App
आपका शहर Close

B'Day SPL: इस एक्ट्रेस की वजह गोविंदा का तलाक होने से बचा था, जानिए कौन थीं वो

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 10:12 PM IST
actor Govinda Birthday Special Story

सुपरस्टार गोविंदा आज अपना 54वां बर्थ-डे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। आज हम आपके सामने उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़े कुछ ऐसा राज लाएं जो आपको पता नहीं होगा। जानिए उस एक्ट्रेस के बारे में जिनकी वजह से गोविंदा का उनकी पत्नी से तलाक होने से बचा था। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

govinda birthday birthday special govinda affair

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहली बार ससुराल पहुंचीं विराट की दुल्हन, हनीमून के बाद और निखर गईं अनुष्का, गवाह हैं ये तस्वीरें

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reached delhi for their reception party
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

साल 2017: हेमा मालिनी से लेकर इन स्टार्स के घर आए नन्हे मेहमान

these famous bollywood and television actor become parent in year 2017
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'पद्मावती' के बाद 'टाइगर जिंदा है' शिव सैनिकों के निशाने पर, राज ठाकरे के साथ मिल दे डाली धमकी

mns leader letter on marathi films given prime time tiger zinda hai
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दादी, नानी को मिला अनुष्का-विराट की रिसेप्शन पार्टी का इनविटेशन, दिल्ली के ‌लिए हुईं रवाना

anushka relatives reached for marriage reception party in delhi
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!