परदे पर 'पद्मावत', नाम बदलने से लेकर SC तक जानिए अब तक की पूरी कहानी
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 11:58 AM IST
चौतरफा विरोधों और हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामे के बीच आखिरकार संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावत गुरुवार को रिलीज हो ही गई। फिल्म की शूटिंग से लेकर प्रमोशन तक फिल्म का जमकर विरोध किया गया। जो अबतक जारी है। ये राजपूत संगठनों का ही खौफ है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात, राजस्थान और गोवा में यह फिल्म थिएटर में नहीं दिखाई जा रही। आइए एक नजर डालते हैं सालभर से चले आ रहे विवादों के हाइलाइट्स पर
