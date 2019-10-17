शहर चुनें

टी-स्टॉल में बर्तन धोकर बीता था ओमपुरी का बचपन, बिना कपड़ों के मिला था शव

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 05:35 PM IST
om puri
om puri - फोटो : Social Media
आक्रोश, अर्द्धसत्य और आरोहण जैसी फिल्मों में दमदार अभिनय से अपनी पहचान बनाने वाले ओमपुरी का 18 अक्टूबर को जन्मदिन होता है। ओम पुरी का साल 2017 में 66 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया था। पंजाबी परिवार में जन्मे ओमपुरी के पिता भारतीय रेलवे में काम करते थे। ओम पुरी एक बेहतरीन अभिनेता तो थे ही साथ में एक आम इनसान का चेहरा भी थे, वह चेहरा जो आपको अपने आसपास हमेशा नजर आ जाता है।
om puri ओम पुरी
om puri
om puri - फोटो : Social Media
अपनी इस नई हीरोईन संग दीवाली पार्टी में नजर आए सलमान खान, दबंग 3 में नजर आएगी जोड़ी

फिल्मकार रमेश तौरानी ने अपने घर पर दीवाली पार्टी का आयोजन किया। इस पार्टी में सलमान खान समेत इंडस्ट्री के कई सितारे शामिल हुए।

17 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:35

370 लेकर कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा- कश्मीर जाना चाहते हैं तो मैं करता हूं व्यवस्था

17 अक्टूबर 2019

केजरीवाल 4:33

सीएम केजरीवाल का ऑड-ईवन पर ऐलान,बताया दिल्ली में ऑड-ईवन किन पर होगा लागू और किन्हें मिलेगी राहत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

मलयेशिया 1:13

मलयेशिया कश्मीर पर भारत से तनाव के बाद पड़ा नरम

17 अक्टूबर 2019

धनुष 2:22

स्वदेशी तोप ‘धनुष’ सेना में शामिल, बोफोर्स से भी खतरनाक धनुष का होगा सरहद पर इस्तेमाल

17 अक्टूबर 2019

