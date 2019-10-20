शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   now ranu mondal working on her biopic know where is she

इंटरनेट सनसनी बनने के बाद भी पुराने घर में जिंदगी गुजार रहीं रानू मंडल, जानें अब किस हाल में हैं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 02:59 PM IST
ranu mondal
1 of 5
ranu mondal - फोटो : social media
रानू मंडल ने हिमेश रेशमिया की फिल्म 'हैप्पी हार्डी और हीर' में गाकर खूब सुर्खियां बटोरीं । हिमेश ने भी रानू को काम देकर उनकी जिंदगी में बदलाव किए हैं । इंटरनेट सनसनी बन चुकीं रानू मंडल कुछ समय से मीडिया से दूर हैं। आपको बताते हैं कि अब रानू मंडल कहां हैं और क्या कर रही हैं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
ranu mondal रानू मंडल
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सलमान खान
Bollywood

लड़की थी तैयार, बंट चुके थे कार्ड फिर आखिरी वक्त पर नहीं हो पाई थी सलमान की शादी, 20 साल बाद हुआ खुलासा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Anand Pandit Diwali party
Bollywood

PHOTOS: आनंद पंडित की दिवाली पार्टी में लगा सितारों का मेला, सनी लियोनी, राजकुमार राव समेत इन सेलेब्स ने की शिरकत

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

इस बीमारी से जूझ रहे अमिताभ बयां नहीं करते अपना दर्द, 75 फीसदी लिवर हो चुका खराब

20 अक्टूबर 2019

top weekly news
Bollywood

अमिताभ की बीमारी से लेकर कास्टिंग काउच पर नए खुलासे सहित, हफ्तेभर सुर्खियों में रहीं ये खबरें

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
ranveer Singh
Bollywood

रणवीर को अजीब ड्रेस में देख दीपिका ने ट्रोल करते हुए लिखा ऐसा कमेंट, यूजर्स कर रहे पसंद

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

akshay kumar
Bollywood

रितेश देशमुख के फोन से अक्षय ने विद्या बालन को भेजा Love You का मैसेज, आया था ये रिप्लाई

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

kiss ना करने पर अक्षय को एक लड़की ने कर दिया रिजेक्ट, कपिल के शो में बताया पूरा किस्सा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
विज्ञापन
हाउसफुल 4 और सांड की आंख
Bollywood

दिवाली पर बॉक्स आफिस का 'हाउसफुल' होना तय, राजकुमार राव के साथ होगी 'सांड की आंख'

20 अक्टूबर 2019

parineeti chopra
Bollywood

Fat To Fit: कभी मोटी होती थीं ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां, आज इतना बदल गया लुक, पहचानना मुश्किल

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
suhana khan
Bollywood

अनन्या और शनाया के साथ फिर से ग्लैमरस लुक में दिखी शाहरुख की बेटी, अंदाज भी 'सुहाना'

20 अक्टूबर 2019

rashmi desai arhaan khan
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में इस शख्स से शादी करने वाली थीं रश्मि! अब बोला वो-मुझे ऑफर ही नहीं मिला

20 अक्टूबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

BB 13: सिद्धार्थ की 'अभद्र टिप्पणी' को सलमान ने बता डाला मजाक, कटघरे में खडे़ हुए ये कंटेस्टेंट

20 अक्टूबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सलमान ने ट्विस्ट से फिर चौंकाया, आज ही जान लें सोमवार को कौन होगा बाहर?

20 अक्टूबर 2019

लाल कप्तान और वॉर
Bollywood

18वें दिन भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कायम है 'वॉर' की रफ्तार, औंधे मुंह गिरी सैफ की 'लाल कप्तान'

20 अक्टूबर 2019

aryaman deol
Bollywood

सनी देओल के बाद अब बॉबी से पूछा गया सवाल, बेटे का डेब्यू कब? अभिनेता ने दिया ये जवाब

20 अक्टूबर 2019

kumar sanu
Bollywood

कई हिट फिल्में देकर गायब हुई ये सनी देओल की हीरोइन, कुमार सानू का तलाक होते-होते बचा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट्स
Television

Bigg Boss में हर सप्ताह 4 लाख रुपये लेते थे नवजोत सिद्धू, जानिए एक्स कंटेस्टेंट्स की फीस?

20 अक्टूबर 2019

नवजोत सिद्धू का परिवार
Bollywood

क्रिकेट, अभिनय और राजनीति के 'गुरु' की अनोखी लव स्टोरी और परिवार की Unseen तस्वीरें

20 अक्टूबर 2019

gauri khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख-गौरी ने बंगले पर रखी अनोखी पार्टी, Inside तस्वीर में देखिए किस अंदाज में दिखे दोस्त

20 अक्टूबर 2019

mohena singh
Bollywood

मंत्री सतपाल महाराज की बहू बनते ही इस अंदाज में मंदिर पहुंचीं अभिनेत्री, छोड़ देंगी टीवी इंडस्ट्री

20 अक्टूबर 2019

भाग्यश्री
Bollywood

30 साल पहले इस अभिनेत्री ने सलमान से कहा था-'मैंने प्यार किया', ताजा तस्वीर में दिखती हैं ऐसी

20 अक्टूबर 2019

ranu mondal
ranu mondal - फोटो : social media
Ranu Mondal
Ranu Mondal - फोटो : Viral Bhayani, Instagram
ranu mondal
ranu mondal - फोटो : social media
ranu mondal
ranu mondal - फोटो : social media
हिमेश रेशमिया और रानू मंडल
हिमेश रेशमिया और रानू मंडल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मिले कमलेश तिवारी के परिजन

हिंदू समाज पार्टी के नेता कमलेश तिवारी के परिजनों ने रविवार को लखनऊ के पांच कालिदास मार्ग स्थित सीएम आवास पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मुलाकात की।

20 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:25

स्टाइलिश लुक में नेहा के चैट शो में पहुंचे शाहिद कपूर, सोशल मीडिया पर फिर चर्चा में एक्टर का स्टाइल

20 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय सेना 1:08

पीओके में आतंकी कैंपों पर सेना की तोप से कार्रवाई, कई पाकिस्तानी सैनिक ढेर

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी 1:20

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा सच, फोन कॉल ने खोले सारे राज

20 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:18

महात्मा गांधी के 150वें जयंती वर्ष के मौके पर पीएम मोदी के घर पहुंचे शाहरुख-आमिर समेत कई सितारे

19 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited