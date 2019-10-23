शहर चुनें

क्या है वो पांच करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी का केस? जिसमें रेमो डिसूजा के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 12:08 PM IST
remo dsouza
1 of 5
remo dsouza - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर और फिल्म मेकर रेमो डिसूजा के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी हुआ है । एक प्रॉपर्टी डीलर ने साल 2016 में रेमो डिसूजा पर पांच करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए सिहानी गेट थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। रेमो को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए आईजी से अनुमति मांगी गई है । 
remo d'souza salman khan race 3
