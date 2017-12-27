Download App
अमर हो गई सलमान की ये 5 अदाएं, सालों बाद भी फैन्स करेंगे याद, अपने समय में बने थे स्टाइल ट्रेंड

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 03:07 PM IST
5 style of Salman Khan, who makes him style setter

आज का दिन सलमान खान के लिए बेहद खास है। बॉलीवुड के दबंग खान आज अपना 52वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। एक्टिंग से ज्यादा अपनी अदाओं के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले सलमान को सालों तक याद किया जाएगा। एक कार्यक्रम में आमिर खान ने कहा ‌था कि मुझे फिल्में चलाने के लिए अभिनय करना पड़ता है, फिल्म की कहानी और डायरेक्‍शन देखना पड़ता है। सलमान के साथ ऐसा नहीं है। सलमान की अदाएं ही फिल्म चलाने के लिए काफी हैं।

