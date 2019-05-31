शहर चुनें

सुनील दत्त ने जान पर खेल बचाई थी नरगिस की जान, इस वजह से टूटा राजकपूर से 9 साल पुराना रिश्ता

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 07:06 PM IST
1 जून 1929 को महान अदाकारा नरगिस दत्त का जन्म हुआ था। नरगिस ने साल 1935 में बतौर बाल कलाकार फिल्म तलाश-ए-हक से अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत की। नरगिस ने राज कपूर के साथ कई सफल फिल्मों में काम किया और फिर मार्च 1958 में नरगिस ने सुनील दत्त से शादी कर ली। चलिए आपको बताते हैं नरगिस से जुड़ी कुछ अनसुनी बातें...
