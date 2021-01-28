Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput: मीरा राजपूत की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें देखकर खुद को रोक नहीं पाए शाहिद कपूर, लिखा-तुम्हारी आंखों में जादू है

{"_id":"601252a98ebc3e31f54c8bf6","slug":"mira-rajput-shahid-kapoor-chilling-at-goa-beaches-shahid-kapoor-comment-over-mira-rajput","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput: \u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शाहिद कपूर-मीरा राजपूत
- फोटो : Instagram
{"_id":"601252a98ebc3e31f54c8bf6","slug":"mira-rajput-shahid-kapoor-chilling-at-goa-beaches-shahid-kapoor-comment-over-mira-rajput","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput: \u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मीरा कपूर
- फोटो : Instagram
{"_id":"601252a98ebc3e31f54c8bf6","slug":"mira-rajput-shahid-kapoor-chilling-at-goa-beaches-shahid-kapoor-comment-over-mira-rajput","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput: \u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मीरा कपूर
- फोटो : Instagram
{"_id":"601252a98ebc3e31f54c8bf6","slug":"mira-rajput-shahid-kapoor-chilling-at-goa-beaches-shahid-kapoor-comment-over-mira-rajput","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput: \u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मीरा राजपूत
- फोटो : Instagram- @mira.kapoor
{"_id":"601252a98ebc3e31f54c8bf6","slug":"mira-rajput-shahid-kapoor-chilling-at-goa-beaches-shahid-kapoor-comment-over-mira-rajput","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput: \u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e-\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
- फोटो : instagram