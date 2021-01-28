विज्ञापन
Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput: मीरा राजपूत की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें देखकर खुद को रोक नहीं पाए शाहिद कपूर, लिखा-तुम्हारी आंखों में जादू है

Swati Singh
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: स्वाति सिंह
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 11:33 AM IST
शाहिद कपूर-मीरा राजपूत
1 of 5
शाहिद कपूर-मीरा राजपूत - फोटो : Instagram
मीरा राजपूत और शाहिद कपूर कुछ दिन पहले गोवा में वेकेशन मना रहे थे। मीरा इस रोमांटिक वैकेशन की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस के साथ जमकर शेयर कर रही हैं। वहीं, शाहिद कपूर सोशल मीडिया पर उनसे फ्लर्ट करते नजर आ रहे हैं।
 
शाहिद कपूर-मीरा राजपूत
शाहिद कपूर-मीरा राजपूत - फोटो : Instagram
मीरा कपूर
मीरा कपूर - फोटो : Instagram
मीरा कपूर
मीरा कपूर - फोटो : Instagram
मीरा राजपूत
मीरा राजपूत - फोटो : Instagram- @mira.kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput - फोटो : instagram
