बैन लगने के बाद मीका सिंह ने लगाए 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे, यूजर्स बोले- 'पाकिस्तान से लौट आए भाई'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 02:52 PM IST
mika singh - फोटो : social media
मीका सिंह इस वक्त विवादों में घिरे हुए हैं। 8 अगस्त को वो पाकिस्तान में कॉन्सर्ट करने गए थे, जिसका नाम 'मीका सिंह नाइट' था । पाकिस्तान में जाकर गाना गाने पर उन्हें बॉलीवुड में बैन कर दिया गया । अब मीका ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें मीका अटारी बॉर्डर पर 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे लगाते नजर आ रहे हैं । 
