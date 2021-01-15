शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Master First Day Box Office Collection and Ashish Kaul Alleges Over Kangana Ranaut entertainment news

'मास्टर' की बंपर ओपनिंग और कंगना रणौत पर लगा चोरी का आरोप, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Jan 2021 12:05 AM IST
मास्टर और कंगना रणौत
1 of 5
मास्टर और कंगना रणौत - फोटो : फाइल
पोंगल के मौके पर रिलीज हुई तमिल फिल्म ‘मास्टर’ ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा दिया है। पहले ही दिन इस फिल्म ने छप्पर फाड़ कमाई की है। कोरोना काल में ये पहली भारतीय फिल्म है, जिसे इतनी जबरदस्त ओपनिंग मिली है। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बाजार में भी ये काफी अच्छा कलेक्शन कर रही है।

कोरोना काल में 'मास्टर' की बंपर ओपनिंग, पहले ही दिन कमाई 40 करोड़ के पार

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national master ashish kaul kangana ranaut jaya bachchan sagarika ghatge
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

नई फिल्म का एलान करते ही कंगना रणौत पर लगा चोरी का आरोप, लेखक आशीष कौल ने किया ये दावा

14 जनवरी 2021

सना खान
Bollywood

शादी के बाद इस तरह से अपना काम संभाल रही हैं सना खान, बॉलीवुड छोड़ने के बाद रचाई थी शादी

14 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
ZEE 5 EXPIRY DATE

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
आदित्य नारायण, श्वेता अग्रवाल
Bollywood

पत्नी के साथ हनीमून एन्जॉय कर रहे हैं आदित्य नारायण, पत्नी श्वेता के साथ शेयर की ये खूबसूरत तस्वीर

14 जनवरी 2021

जया प्रदा, धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

शूटिंग के समय जया प्रदा से फ्लर्ट करते थे धर्मेंद्र, कपिल के शो पर एक्ट्रेस ने किया खुलासा

14 जनवरी 2021

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें सूर्य संक्रांति किस प्रकार करेगी आपकी कुंडली प्रभावित !
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें सूर्य संक्रांति किस प्रकार करेगी आपकी कुंडली प्रभावित !
गुल्लक
Reviews

Gullak Season 2 Review: टीवीएफ के बचे खुचे टैलेंट के पहले के जमा किस्से, पढ़िए गड़बड़ी कहां हो गई

14 जनवरी 2021

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita
Bollywood

बदन पे सितारे.....गाने पर शिल्पा शेट्टी ने बहन शमिता के साथ किया मस्ती भरा डांस, वीडियो पर फैंस लुटा रहे प्यार

14 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मास्टर और कंगना रणौत
मास्टर और कंगना रणौत - फोटो : फाइल
पिता और पति के साथ सागरिका घाटगे
पिता और पति के साथ सागरिका घाटगे - फोटो : Instagram
जया बच्चन
जया बच्चन - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
इरफान खान, सुशांत सिंह, ऋषि कपूर
इरफान खान, सुशांत सिंह, ऋषि कपूर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
कंगना रणौत
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : [email protected]
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X