Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › Mallika Sherawat grandmother died to canada pm Justin Trudeau wishes Asha Bhosle on birthday

मल्लिका की नानी का निधन, आशा भोसले के बर्थडे पर कनाडा के पीएम ने दी बधाई, 5 खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 06:59 PM IST
Mallika Sherawat,Asha Bhosle
1 of 5
Mallika Sherawat,Asha Bhosle - फोटो : amar ujala
मल्लिका शेरावत की नानी का निधन
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री मल्लिका शेरावत की नानी का सोमवार सुबह निधन हो गया है। नानी के निधन की जानकारी मल्लिका ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी है। उन्होंने नानी की तस्वीर शेयर कर उनकी आत्मा की शांति की कामना की। मल्लिका ने नानी की तस्वीर के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा, 'आज का दिन मेरे लिए काफी दुखभरा है, क्योंकि मेरी प्यारी नानी का निधन हो गया है। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today is a very very sad day for me as my beloved naani passed away. May her soul Rest In Peace #ripnaani 🙏🙏

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on

mallika sherawat jay bhanushali shriya saran kasauti zindagi 2 asha bhosle justin trudeau
