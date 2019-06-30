शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Malaika Arora reveals how to understand her son Arhaan to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

अर्जुन कपूर-मलाइका के करीबी रिश्ते पर कैसा है बेटे अरहान का रिएक्शन? मां ने इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 09:22 PM IST
Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan
1 of 5
Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
इन दिनों बॉलीवुड गलियारों में एक्टर अर्जुन कपूर और मलाइका अरोड़ा के रिलेशनशिप की काफी चर्चा है। दोनों को हर जगह साथ देखा जाता है। ये दोनों न्यूयॉर्क में छुट्टियां एंजॉय कर रहे हैं। वहीं मलाइका अरोड़ा पहली बार अर्जुन कपूर के साथ अपने रिश्ते पर खुलकर बोली हैं। साथ ही मलाइका ने ये भी बताया कि उन्होंने कैसे अपने बेटे अरहान खान को अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रिश्ते के बारे में समझाया और उसका अब कैसा रिएक्शन है।
arjun kapoor malaika arora arhaan khan अर्जुन कपूर मलाइका अरोड़ा अरहान खान
Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan
Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora - फोटो : instagram
malaika arora
malaika arora - फोटो : Instagram
malaika arora arjun kapoor
malaika arora arjun kapoor - फोटो : social media
malaika arora
malaika arora - फोटो : social media
