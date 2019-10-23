शहर चुनें

मलाइका के बर्थडे में झूमकर नाचे अर्जुन कपूर, पार्टी के Inside वीडियो हो रहे वायरल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 01:32 PM IST
Malaika Arora Birthday Celebration
Malaika Arora Birthday Celebration - फोटो : instagram
मलाइका अरोड़ा ने अपनी बर्थडे पार्टी का जश्न मुंबई में मनाया । पार्टी में बॉलीवुड के कई बड़े सितारे पहुंचे । इसमें अर्जुन कपूर, करिश्मा कपूर, करीना कपूर, करण जौहर, अक्षय कुमार, अनन्या पांडे, ट्विकल खन्ना, शिल्पा शेट्टी, राज कुंद्रा, राजकुमार राव और अर्जुन रामपाल शामिल हुए । पार्टी से सभी सेलेब्स की तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं । 
 
malaika arora arjun kapoor
Malaika Arora Birthday Celebration
Malaika Arora Birthday Celebration - फोटो : instagram
Malaika Arora BIrthday celebration
Malaika Arora BIrthday celebration - फोटो : instagram
Malaika Arora Birthday celebration
Malaika Arora Birthday celebration - फोटो : instagram
Malaika Arora Birthday celebration
Malaika Arora Birthday celebration - फोटो : instagram
MalaikA Arora BIrthday Celebration
MalaikA Arora BIrthday Celebration - फोटो : instagram
