महिमा चौधरी ने सुभाष घई पर लगाया आरोप और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Aug 2020 07:49 AM IST
फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में भीतरी और बाहरी के भेदभाव से अभिनेत्री महिमा चौधरी भी अछूती नहीं रह सकी हैं। उन्होंने भी मौके को समझते हुए एक इंटरव्यू में अपने साथ हुई कुछ घटनाओं का उल्लेख किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि फिल्म निर्माता और निर्देशक सुभाष घई ने उनके खिलाफ ऐसी साजिश रची थी कि उन्हें हर जगह से काम मिलना बंद करवा दिया था। ऐसे में सिर्फ सलमान खान, संजय दत्त, डेविड धवन और राजकुमार संतोषी ही ऐसे चार लोग थे जो उनके साथ खड़े हुए थे।

महिमा चौधरी को याद आई 'परदेस' के बाद हुई बदसलूकी, बीते जमाने के शो मैन ने कहा, हम अब भी दोस्त हैं

 
