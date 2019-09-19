दूसरी शादी के लिए महेश भट्ट ने बदला था धर्म, बेटी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक बात बोलने पर खूब मचा था बवाल

{"_id":"5d8347d38ebc3e015255950a","slug":"mahesh-bhatt-birthday-know-the-unknown-facts-of-his-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
soni razdan and mahesh bhatt
- फोटो : instagram