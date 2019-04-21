शहर चुनें

अब सनी देओल को मनाने में जुटे अमित शाह, इन दो में से एक सीट पर उतार सकती है भाजपा

अमर उजाला, ब्यूरो, Updated Sun, 21 Apr 2019 12:58 PM IST
Sunny Deol
1 of 5
Sunny Deol
अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी के बाद अब भाजपा की निगाहें अब सनी देओल पर हैं। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सनी देयोल को मनाने पहुंचे। पुणे में हुई बैठक का नतीजा क्या निकला, यह तो नहीं पता, लेकिन इतना साफ है कि अमृतसर के लिए भाजपा और शाह कोई भी कसर बाकी नहीं रखना चाहते। हालांकि गुरदासपुर सीट पर भी नाम अभी तय नहीं। विनोद खन्ना चार बार गुरदापुर सीट से सांसद रह चुके हैं।
amit shah loksabha election 2019 sunny deol
HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol
हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र
हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र - फोटो : ANI
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol
अभिनेता सनी देओल (फाइल)
अभिनेता सनी देओल (फाइल)
सनी देओल
सनी देओल - फोटो : फिल्म
