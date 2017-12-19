Download App
आपका शहर Close

एआर रहमान के शो में हुआ कुछ ऐसा, गुस्से में शो छोड़कर जाने लगे दर्शक

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 12:51 PM IST
Leave Audience Frustrated At Maestro AR Rahman Mumbai Concert

जाने-माने संगीतकार ए.आर. रहमान के गाने को हर कोई सुनना चाहता है, लेकिन रविवार को मुंबई में एक शो के दौरान ऐसा कुछ हुआ कि उनके फैंस को निराशा हाथ लगी। जिसके बाद रहमान के फैंस गुस्से में शो छोड़कर जाने लगे।

पढ़ें: सलमान के 'ओ-ओ जाने जाना' पर कटरीना का डांस आपका दिल जीत लेगा, देखिए VIDEO

Comments

Browse By Tags

a r rahman mumbai concert

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

PHOTOS में जानिए उन मशहूर एक्ट्रेसेज के बारे में जो सेक्स रैकेट में रंगे हाथों पकड़ी गईं

Top actress of bollywood and south industry who were involved in sex racket
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

मणिपुरी कलाकारों ने बिखेरी सतरंगी छटा

मणिपुरी कलाकारों ने बिखेरी सतरंगी छटा
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एक्शन सीक्वेंसेस से भरपूर है 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का Tital Track, भर देगा जोश और जज्बा

salman khan film tiger zinda hai new song release zinda hai
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

वापस आया Songs.pk, म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री ने जताई केंद्र सरकार के समक्ष अपनी चिंता

songs.pk website starts again soon, music industry raises its concern to government
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!