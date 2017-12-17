Download App
सलमान के 'ओ-ओ जाने जाना' पर कटरीना का डांस आपका दिल जीत लेगा, देखिए VIDEO

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 09:42 AM IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the stage on fire on the sets of Dance India Dance

बॉलीवुड के 'दबंग खान' और कटरीना कैफ बीते दिनों अपनी फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का प्रमोशन करने 'डांस इंडिया डांस' (DID) के स्टेज पर पहुंचे। वैसे तो इस एपिसोड का टेलिकास्ट 22 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा। मगर दोनों स्टार्स के फैंस की बेसब्री को देखते हुए हम आपको वहां मची धमा-चौकड़ी की छोटी सी झलक दिखा देते हैं।

Your Story has been saved!