सलमान के 'ओ-ओ जाने जाना' पर कटरीना का डांस आपका दिल जीत लेगा, देखिए VIDEO
बॉलीवुड के 'दबंग खान' और कटरीना कैफ बीते दिनों अपनी फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का प्रमोशन करने 'डांस इंडिया डांस' (DID) के स्टेज पर पहुंचे। वैसे तो इस एपिसोड का टेलिकास्ट 22 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा। मगर दोनों स्टार्स के फैंस की बेसब्री को देखते हुए हम आपको वहां मची धमा-चौकड़ी की छोटी सी झलक दिखा देते हैं।
