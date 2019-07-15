शहर चुनें

'द लॉयन किंग' के बाद शाहरुख खान के लिए बड़ी खबर, 5वीं बार मिलेगी डॉक्टरेट की मानद उपाधि

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 08:47 PM IST
shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan
बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान को अपनी मीर फाउंडेशन के जरिए वंचित बच्चों, महिलाओं के सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में प्रयास में योगदान करने तथा भारतीय मनोरंजन उद्योग में उनकी उपलब्धियों के लिए मेलबर्न स्थित ला ट्रोब यूनिवर्सिटी से प्रतिष्ठित डॉक्टरेट की उपाधि से सम्मानित किया जाएगा।
 
la trobe university shah rukh khan honorary doctorate melbourne campus bundoora
शाहरुख खान - फोटो : file photo
