{"_id":"5ca207e5bdec22145f539cca","slug":"know-love-story-of-kajol-and-ajay-devgan-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
काजोल और अजय देवगन
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca207e5bdec22145f539cca","slug":"know-love-story-of-kajol-and-ajay-devgan-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अजय देवगन
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca207e5bdec22145f539cca","slug":"know-love-story-of-kajol-and-ajay-devgan-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अजय देवगन
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca207e5bdec22145f539cca","slug":"know-love-story-of-kajol-and-ajay-devgan-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अजय देवगन
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca207e5bdec22145f539cca","slug":"know-love-story-of-kajol-and-ajay-devgan-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ajay Devgan
- फोटो : file photo