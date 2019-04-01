शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   know love story of Kajol and ajay devgan on his Birthday

अजय देवगन के बर्थडे पर जानिए कैसे उनकी जिंदगी में आईं और पत्नी बन गईं काजोल?

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 01 Apr 2019 06:45 PM IST
काजोल और अजय देवगन
1 of 5
काजोल और अजय देवगन - फोटो : file photo
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज कलाकार अजय देवगन 2 अप्रैल को अपना बर्थ सेलिब्रेट करते हैं। उनकी पत्नी बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकारा काजोल हैं। काजोल और अजय देवगन की प्रेमकहानी कई उतार-चढ़ावों से गुजरी है। इस प्रेम कहानी में कई खलनायक भी आए हैं।
अजय देवगन और काजोल की जोड़ी हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के सबसे शानदार हसबैंड-वाइफ की जोड़ियों में शुमार की जाती है। काजोल ने अपनी शादी उस समय की जब उनका करियर अपने पीक पर था और 'कुछ कुछ होता है' जैसी ब्लॉक बस्टर फिल्म देने के बाद वह चोटी की अभिनेत्री थीं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ajay devgan birthday special kajol kajol- ajay devgan अजय देवगन जन्मदिन विशेष काजोल काजोल- अजय देवगन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनास के तलाक पर परिवार की ओर से आया पहला बयान, बताई इस खबर की सच्चाई

1 अप्रैल 2019

alka bhatia
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की बहन लाइम लाइट से रहती हैं दूर, 40 की उम्र में 15 साल बड़े ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से की थी शादी

1 अप्रैल 2019

आलिया भट्ट और सोनी राजदान
Bollywood

भारत नहीं पाकिस्तान में रहना चाहती हैं आलिया भट्ट की मां, बोलीं- 'वहां रहूंगी ज्यादा खुश'

1 अप्रैल 2019

रितु शिवपुरी
Bollywood

उर्मिला के बाद अब रितु शिवपुरी ने भी थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ, पहली ही फिल्म से रातोंरात बनी थीं स्टार

1 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
sonakshi sinha and shatrughan sinha
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने की अटकलों के बीच सोनाक्षी ने खोला शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का बरसों पुराना राज

1 अप्रैल 2019

दिव्या भारती
Bollywood

शादी के साल भर में ही हो गया था दिव्या भारती का निधन, ये हैं वो सितारे जिनकी मौत रही अनसुलझी पहेली

1 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

खेतों में गेहूं काटने उतरीं हेमा मालिनी तो यूजर्स बोले- 'वाह रे चुनाव कितना नाटक करा देता है तू'

1 अप्रैल 2019

PM Modi biopic poster
Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की बायोपिक की रिलीज का रास्ता साफ, बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने खारिज की याचिका

1 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
shah rukh khan, gauri khan
Bollywood

गौरी ने शाहरुख के इस सीक्रेट का किया खुलासा, जिसने भी सुना वो हंस पड़ा

1 अप्रैल 2019

alia bhatt
Bollywood

मंच पर रणबीर ने आलिया को अपनी ओर खींचा और कर दी ऐसी हरकत, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

1 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
taimur ali khan
Bollywood

क्या सच में तैमूर ने साइन की अपनी डेब्यू फिल्म और फीस लेंगे 1 करोड़, जानें क्या है इस खबर की सच्चाई

1 अप्रैल 2019

Salman Khan Dabangg 3 set picture
Bollywood

'दबंग 3' के सेट से सलमान खान की पहली तस्वीर LEAK, इस तरह नजर आए 'चुलबुल पांडे'

1 अप्रैल 2019

Amy Jackson
Bollywood

शादी से पहले प्रेग्नेंट हुई एमी जैक्सन और धारा 370 पर भिड़ीं पायल-गौहर सहित ये मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

1 अप्रैल 2019

ajay devgn
Bollywood

इन हीरोइनों का दिल तोड़ चुके हैं सिंघम, अजय के प्यार में पागल रवीना ने तो कर ली थी सुसाइड की कोशिश

1 अप्रैल 2019

Sunny Leone
Bollywood

मैच से पहले सनी लियोनी के साथ दिखे विराट कोहली? वायरल वीडियो की क्या है सच्चाई?

1 अप्रैल 2019

mouni roy
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी की शादी में मौनी रॉय ने की ऐसी हरकत, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने लगाई फटकार

31 मार्च 2019

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

2 साल पहले अक्षय कुमार ने लांच की थी ये स्कीम, अब मृतक स्टंटमैन के परिवार को मिले 20 लाख

1 अप्रैल 2019

karan johar, kangana ranaut
Bollywood

करण जौहर ने फिर से कंगना रनौत पर कसा तंज, सुनकर भड़क सकती हैं बॉलीवुड की 'क्वीन'

1 अप्रैल 2019

Jaya Hema and Urmila election campaigning
Bollywood

चुनाव में उतरते ही इन 3 एक्ट्रेस ने रियल में दिखाए जलवे, किसी ने काटा गेहूं तो किसी ने चलाया ऑटो

1 अप्रैल 2019

arjun kapoor
Bollywood

क्या सच में मलाइका अरोड़ा के साथ मालदीव में थे अर्जुन कपूर, ये तस्वीरें दे रहीं गवाही

1 अप्रैल 2019

Sapna Chaudhary
Bollywood

भाजपा में शामिल होने की अटकलों के बीच सपना चौधरी का सामने आया नया लुक

1 अप्रैल 2019

alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर की ये बात सुन अपने आंसू नहीं रोक पाईं आलिया भट्ट, वीडियो वायरल

1 अप्रैल 2019

काजोल और अजय देवगन
काजोल और अजय देवगन - फोटो : file photo
अजय देवगन
अजय देवगन - फोटो : file photo
अजय देवगन
अजय देवगन - फोटो : file photo
अजय देवगन
अजय देवगन - फोटो : file photo
Ajay Devgan
Ajay Devgan - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.