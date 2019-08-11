शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   khushi kapoor and boney kapoor reached at reena marwah birthday party

रीना मारवाह की बर्थडे पार्टी में पहुंचा पूरा कपूर खानदान, नहीं नजर आईं जाह्नवी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 01:03 PM IST
khushi kapoor
1 of 5
khushi kapoor - फोटो : social media
कपूर फैमिली को लंबे समय बाद एक साथ देखा गया । दरअसल, जाह्नवी कपूर की बुआ रीना मारवाह की बर्थडे पार्टी थी । रीना ने मुंबई  के Yauatcha रेस्त्रां में पार्टी रखी थी । पार्टी में खुशी कपूर, संजय कपूर, बोनी कपूर, अनिल कपूर, शनाया कपूर और मोहित मारवाह अपनी पत्नी के साथ पहुंचे थे । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
khushi kapoor reena marwah reena marwah birthday sanjay kapoor boney kapoor anil kapoor खुशी कपूर शनाया कपूर रीमा मारवाह बर्थडे संजय कपूर बोनी कपूर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

anshula kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका के बारे में क्या सोचती हैं अर्जुन कपूर की बहन अंशुला, पहली बार पूछने पर दिया ये जवाब

4 अगस्त 2019

तनीषा संतोषी के साथ जान्हवी और खुशी
Bollywood

जान्हवी कपूर ने शेयर कीं ऐसी आठ तस्वीरें, कैप्शन लिखा-तुम्हें हमेशा इसी तरह डराने का प्रॉमिस

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
TAMS

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
shah rukh khan
Bollywood

27 साल से राज कर रहे शाहरुख को 'जीरो' के बाद नहीं मिली कोई फिल्म, बोले- 'अचानक इस तरह गिरावट आई'

11 अगस्त 2019

anurag kashyap
Bollywood

धमकी मिलने पर अनुराग कश्यप ने छोड़ा ट्विटर, यूजर्स बोले- 'देश में बोलने की आजादी है पर तुमने तो...'

11 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

'जय हिंद' लिखने पर पाकिस्तानी महिला ने प्रियंका पर उठाए सवाल, एक्ट्रेस ने जवाब देकर बोलती की बंद

11 अगस्त 2019

सुजैन खान
Bollywood

ऋतिक के नाना जे ओमप्रकाश के निधन पर शोक जताने पहुंचीं सुजैन खान, चाचा ससुर भी दिखे साथ

11 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

disha patani, tiger shroff
Bollywood

फैन ने पूछा क्या आप दिशा पाटनी को डेट कर रहे हैं, टाइगर ने कहा- 'मेरी औकात नहीं है भाई'

11 अगस्त 2019

salman aishwarya
Bollywood

जब ऐश्वर्या की फिल्म को लेकर सलमान ने कहा था, 'उसे तो कोई मच्छर भी देखने नहीं गया'

11 अगस्त 2019

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
TAMS

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
विज्ञापन
bidita bag
Bollywood

कश्मीरी लड़कियों से शादी के बयान पर बोली ये एक्ट्रेस, 'सेब खरीदने की औकात नहीं और...'

11 अगस्त 2019

shloka mehta
Bollywood

मुकेश अंंबानी की बड़ी बहू श्लोका बिना मेकअप के आईं नजर, मुंबई के बांद्रा में हुईं स्पॉट

11 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood

अमिताभ से लेकर शाहरुख तक, इन 6 स्टार्स का पाकिस्तान से है गहरा रिश्ता

11 अगस्त 2019

suniel shetty
Bollywood

फिल्में ना करने के बावजूद कम नहीं हुआ सुनील शेट्टी का रुतबा, आज चलाते हैं करोड़ों का कारोबार

11 अगस्त 2019

Neha Kakkar and Vibhor Parashar
Bollywood

अफेयर की अफवाह पर फूटा नेहा कक्कड़ का गुस्सा, बोलीं- इतना बुरा मत महसूस करवाओ कि...

11 अगस्त 2019

arjun kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर के इस पोस्ट पर मलाइका ने कही थी दिल की बात, अब इस करीबी ने भी किया कमेंट

11 अगस्त 2019

Phoolan Devi
Bollywood

3 हफ्ते तक फूलन देवी का हुआ था गैंगरेप, बदला लेने के लिए 22 लोगों को मार दी थी गोली

10 अगस्त 2019

Suniel Shetty, Anurag Kashyap
Bollywood

सुनील शेट्टी, जैकलीन का बर्थडे और अनुराग कश्यप का ट्विटर डिलीट सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

11 अगस्त 2019

hardik pandya and krunal pandya
Bollywood

धाकड़ खिलाड़ी हार्दिक पांड्या ने भाई के सामने दिखाया ये टैलेंट, रजनीकांत के दामाद आएंगे याद

11 अगस्त 2019

John Abraham
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम बोले- 100% सेक्युलर नहीं है बॉलीवुड, दुनिया दो गुटों में बंटी

11 अगस्त 2019

Pakistani Actors
Bollywood

भारतीय फिल्में बैन करने के बाद अब रोएगा पाकिस्तान, पीएम मोदी से की गई ऐसी डिमांड

10 अगस्त 2019

Anurag Kashyap
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप ने डिलीट किया ट्विटर अकाउंट, आखिरी ट्वीट में लिखा- मैं बिल्कुल नहीं बोलूंगा

11 अगस्त 2019

Alok Nath
Bollywood

रेप केस में आरोपी आलोक नाथ को मिल सकती है राहत, जानें क्या है वजह

11 अगस्त 2019

सलमान खान
Bollywood

महिला फैन ने जबरदस्ती खींचा सलमान का हाथ तो भड़क गए 'सुल्तान', यूजर बोला- '..घूंसा नहीं मारा'

10 अगस्त 2019

khushi kapoor
khushi kapoor - फोटो : social media
sanjay kapoor
sanjay kapoor - फोटो : social media
boney kapoor
boney kapoor - फोटो : social media
sunita kapoor
sunita kapoor - फोटो : social media
mohit marwah
mohit marwah - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अनुराग कश्यप ने डिलीट किया ट्विटर अकाउंट,अनुराग कश्यप ने डिलीट किया ट्विटर अकाउंट, लिखा, माता, पिता और बेटी को मिल रही है धमकी आखिरी ट्वीट में लिखा, माता, पिता और बेटी को मिल रही है धमकी

अनुराग कश्यप ने ट्विटर को अलविदा कह दिया है। उन्होंने शनिवार को दो ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा कि उनके माता, पिता और बेटी को लगातार ऑनलाइन धमकियां मिल रही हैं।

11 अगस्त 2019

कांग्रेस 3:29

एक बार फिर से कांग्रेस की बागडोर सोनिया के हाथ, चुनी गईं पार्टी की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष

11 अगस्त 2019

साहो 1:42

फिल्म 'साहो' का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज, प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर के जोरदार एक्शन के बीच दिखा रोमांस का तड़का

10 अगस्त 2019

बकरा 3:03

बकरों की मंडी में ‘सलमान’ और ‘सुल्तान’, एक की है स्पेशल डाइट तो दूसरा किसी और वजह से है फेमस

10 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:00

कैसे भारत से पाकिस्तान पहुंचती है सदा ए सरहद बस?

10 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited