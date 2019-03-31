शहर चुनें

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इन 4 फिल्मों का कब्जा, अब तक इतने करोड़ का रहा कलेक्शन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 31 Mar 2019 08:43 AM IST
bollywood movies
1 of 5
bollywood movies - फोटो : social media
सिनेमाघरों में इन दिनों 4 फिल्मों केसरी, बदला, जंगली और नोटबुक ने कब्जा जमा रखा है। सबसे पहले बात करते हैं अक्षय कुमार स्टारर केसरी की। इस शुक्रवार दो नई फिल्मों की रिलीज के बाद भी केसरी ने अच्छी पकड़ बना रखी है। फिल्म ने शुक्रवार को 4.45 करोड़ के साथ कुल 110.31 करोड़ जुटा लिए हैं।

 
junglee notebook vidyut jammwal kesari badla
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

bollywood movies
Badla film
junglee
junglee
notebook
