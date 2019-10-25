शहर चुनें

मां काली का नाम लेते-लेते बिहार के इस कंटेस्टेंट ने जीते 25 लाख, बिग बी बोले- हुआं कहां देख रहे हैं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 01:19 PM IST
kbc - फोटो : social media
'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति सीजन 11' के गुरुवार को टेलिकास्ट हुए शो में बिहार के कुमार राजन हॉट सीट पर बैठे । राजन इस सीजन के सबसे मजेदार कंटेस्टेंट रहे । उन्होंने अपने चुलबुले अंदाज से दर्शकों का खूब मनोरंजन किया । अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी कुमार राजन को सबसे विचित्र बताया । 
kbc kaun banega crorepati
