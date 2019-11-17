शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Not Show Her Passport To Airport Security

पासपोर्ट न दिखाने पर ट्रोल हुईं पॉप सिंगर केटी पैरी, यूजर बोले- 'ये बेहद घटिया हरकत है'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 05:24 PM IST
केटी पैरी
1 of 5
केटी पैरी - फोटो : amar ujala
करीब 25 हजार दर्शकों से खचाखच भरे डीवाई पाटिल स्टेडियम में पॉप स्टार केटी पेरी और दुआ लिपा ने बीती रात परफॉर्मेंस दी। अपना शो होने के बाद केटी शनिवार को ही वापस चली गईं। बीती रात उन्हें मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट किया गया। लेकिन अपनी परफॉर्मेंस से वाहवाही लूटने वालीं केटी को एक वीडियो की वजह से आलोचनाओं का शिकार होना पड़ रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020 विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
katy perry केटी पैरी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

old star
Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा हैंडसम दिखने वाले बॉलीवुड के ये पांच सितारे, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

17 नवंबर 2019

unmarried star
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं, बॉलीवुड के ये आठ सितारों ने भी नहीं की शादी, बढ़ती जा रही है उम्र

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
गुरु दत्त और अबरार अल्वी
Bollywood

सुसाइड करने के तरीकों पर अबरार अल्वी से बात करते थे गुरु दत्त, आखिरी रात जमकर पी शराब और फिर...

17 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood actress
Bollywood

शादी के बाद इन 15 बॉलीवुड सितारों ने दिखाए विवाहेत्तर संबंध, 6वें नंबर वाला नाम चौंका देगा

17 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
farhan akhtar
Bollywood

सनी लियोनी और आर्मी जवान का डांस वीडियो वायरल, पांच खबरें

17 नवंबर 2019

मलंग, टाइगर श्रॉफ
Bollywood

'मलंग' का फर्स्ट लुक आउट, माइकल जैक्सन की तरह नाचे टाइगर, पांच खबरें

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Bollywood celebs
Bollywood

रकुल प्रीत से लेकर मलाइका-अर्जुन तक कैमरे में कैद हुए ये सेलेब्स, कियारा की क्यूट स्माइल ने जीता दिल

17 नवंबर 2019

Kapil Sharma Navjot Singh Sidhu
Television

इस वजह से नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने छोड़ा था कपिल शर्मा शो, उर्वशी रौतेला से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

17 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
विज्ञापन
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla
Television

BB13: प्यार में सब कुछ भुला चुकीं देवोलीना, घरवालों के सामने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की गोद में बैठीं और...

17 नवंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Television

BB13: रश्मि और सिद्धार्थ के बीच बढ़ी नजदीकियां, घरवालों के सामने पूछा- 'क्या मुझसे प्यार करती हो?'

17 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz
Television

BB13: दोस्ती में दरार आने के बाद सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने उठाया ये कदम, 'वीकेंड का वार' के बाद लिया फैसला

17 नवंबर 2019

Mohsin Khan
Television

शूटिंग करते-करते जेल जा पहुंचा ये मशहूर अभिनेता, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

17 नवंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal on Ramp
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के गाने पर रैंप वॉक करती रानू मंडल का वीडियो आया सामने, मेकअप ने बिगाड़ा चेहरा

17 नवंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हो गया खुलासा, रश्मि देसाई का ये बेहद करीबी सदस्य हुआ घर से बाहर!

17 नवंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

बिग बॉस 13: सलमान के बाद इस कंटेस्टेंट पर भड़कीं सीजन सात की विनर, बोलीं- 'कोई भैंस तो कोई छिपकली...'

17 नवंबर 2019

राखी सावंत
Bollywood

बेटी का वीडियो शेयर कर ट्रोल हुईं राखी सावंत, यूजर्स बोले- 'ये दीपक कलाल की बेटी है या...'

17 नवंबर 2019

Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Television

शहनाज के पिता ने हिमांशी को दी ये हिदायत, बेटी के साथ हुए विवाद की सच्चाई भी बताई

17 नवंबर 2019

bala
Bollywood

नौंवे दिन बॉक्स आफिस पर 'बाला' का बोलबाला, 100 करोड़ के करीब पहुंचा फिल्म का कलेक्शन

17 नवंबर 2019

सेलेना गोमेज
Hollywood

इस गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित थी ये सुपरहिट सिंगर, लोग उड़ाने लगे थे मोटापे का मजाक

17 नवंबर 2019

श्लोका मेहता
Bollywood

अंबानी खानदान की बहू श्लोका का दिखा ग्लैमरस अवतार, लाल रंग की शॉर्ट ड्रेस में खूब जच रहीं

17 नवंबर 2019

lata mangeshkar
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर को लेकर फैली कई अफवाहें, परिवार के बाद अब इस सेलिब्रिटी ने बताई सच्चाई

17 नवंबर 2019

नयनतारा
Bollywood

शादीशुदा शख्स को डेट करती थी साउथ की ये सुपरहिट अभिनेत्री, शादी के लिए बदला धर्म लेकिन आज भी कुंवारी

17 नवंबर 2019

केटी पैरी
केटी पैरी - फोटो : amar ujala
केटी पैरी
केटी पैरी - फोटो : instagram
Katy Perry
Katy Perry - फोटो : instagram
कैटी पैरी
कैटी पैरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैटी पैरी
कैटी पैरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

आराध्या बच्चन की बर्थडे पार्टी में पहुंचे स्टार किड्स, पागलपंती के स्टार्स का दिखा अलग अंदाज

आराध्या बच्चन की बर्थडे पार्टी में स्टार किड्स का जमावड़ा देखने को मिला। उधर पागलपंती की टीम प्रमोशन में जुटी है। इसी दौरान कृति खरबंदा का हॉट अंदाज देखने को मिला।

17 नवंबर 2019

अनिल अंबानी 3:35

कौन सी हैं वो गलतियां जिसकी वजह से मुसीबत में घिरे अनिल अंबानी

17 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:02

जानिए क्या है नागरिकता संशोधन बिल जिस पर शीतकालीन सत्र में हो सकता है हंगामा

17 नवंबर 2019

इंदौर टेस्ट 3:04

IND vs BAN 1ST Test: टीम इंडिया का कमाल, इंदौर टेस्ट में बने ये पांच रिकॉर्ड

17 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:28

अयोध्या में मंदिर और मस्जिद के लिए एक साथ जमीन सौंपने की तैयारी, तलाशी जा रही मस्जिद के लिए जगह

17 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited