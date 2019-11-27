शहर चुनें

करीना ने सैफ को दो बार शादी के लिए किया था मना, सात साल बाद बताई वजह

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 11:42 AM IST
saif-kareena
1 of 5
saif-kareena - फोटो : instagram
सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर की शादी हुए 7 साल हो चुके हैं । दोनों का एक बेटा तैमूर अली खान भी है । बॉलीवुड की मशहूर जोड़ी में इन दोनों का नाम शामिल है । हाल ही में करीना ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया कि सैफ ने उन्हें दो बार शादी के लिए प्रपोज किया था लेकिन उन्होंने दोनों बार मना कर दिया था । तीसरी बार में वो शादी के लिए तैयार हुईं । 
kareena kapoor saif ali khan
