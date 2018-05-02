शहर चुनें

कपिल शर्मा ने पत्रकार से मांगे 100 करोड़ रुपए, नोटिस भेजकर कहा- '7 दिन के अंदर माफी मांगो'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 03:42 PM IST
कपिल शर्मा
कपिल शर्मा एक बार फिर चर्चा में आ गए हैं । कपिल ने एक न्यूज पोर्टल के एडिटर विक्की लालवानी को उनके अपमानजनक लेखों के लिए कानूनी नोटिस भेजा है । कपिल के वकील तनवीर निजाम ने कानूनी नोटिस भेजे जाने की पुष्टि की है । जानें नोटिस में क्या-क्या लिखा...
kapil sharma vicky lalwani preeti simoes

