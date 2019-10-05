शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › Kapil Sharma fan watched his show to Priyanka Chopra called Sophie Turner jethani these five news

फैन की टिकट पर कपिल शर्मा ने मांग लिया नंबर और सोफी टर्नर पर प्रियंका का खुलासा, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 07:54 PM IST
Kapil Sharma,Priyanka Chopra
1 of 5
Kapil Sharma,Priyanka Chopra - फोटो : amar ujala
कपिल शर्मा से फैन ने की यह मांग, कपिल का आया जवाब
कपिल शर्मा अपने फैंस की इच्छाओं का कितना ख्याल रखते हैं यह किसी से छुपा नहीं है। हर हफ्ते अपने शो के जरिए पूरी दुनिया के चेहरे पर हंसी लाने के लिए कपिल तोड़ मेहनत करते हैं। कपिल के फैंस का प्यार उनके लिए इस कदर है कि सिर्फ देश से ही नहीं बल्कि विदेश से भी लोग उनके शो को देखने के लिए मुंबई तक आते हैं। कपिल भी अपने फैंस का पूरा ध्यान रखते हैं। हाल ही में कपिल के फैन ने कपिल को अपने पूरे परिवार की दीवानगी के बारे में बताया और तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी शो की शूटिंग न देख पाने की बात बताई और कपिल से शो दिखाने की गुहार की। कपिल ने भी अपने फैन को निराश नहीं किया और ट्वीट कर फैन का फोन नंबर मांगा ताकि 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' की टीम उनसे संपर्क कर सके। कपिल की दरियादिली देखकर फैंस और भी ज्यादा कपिल के मुरीद हो गए।



 
kapil sharma bigg boss 13 sara ali khan rajkumar rao priyanka chopra sophie turner कपिल शर्मा बिग बॉस 13 सारा अली खान राजकुमार राव प्रियंका चोपड़ा सोफी टर्नर
Kapil Sharma,Priyanka Chopra
Kapil Sharma,Priyanka Chopra - फोटो : amar ujala
चिरंजीवी (फाइल फोटो)
चिरंजीवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : file photo
सारा अली खान
सारा अली खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
rajkumar rao
rajkumar rao - फोटो : bollywoodlife
Sophie Turner priyanka chopra
Sophie Turner priyanka chopra - फोटो : twitter
