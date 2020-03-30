शहर चुनें

सामने आई कनिका कपूर की चौथी कोरोना रिपोर्ट, देखकर परेशान हुए घरवाले

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 05:37 AM IST
कनिका कपूर
1 of 4
कनिका कपूर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कोरोना संक्रमित बॉलीवुड गायिका कनिका कपूरा का इन दिनों लखनऊ के संजय गांधी पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट इंस्टीट्यूट में इलाज चल रहा है। कनिका लंदन से भारत लौटी थीं जिसके बाद उनमें कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया था। कनिका की पिछली तीन रिपोर्ट में कोरोना की पुष्टि हुई है। हाल में उनका चौथा टेस्ट किया गया जिसकी रिपोर्ट अब सामने आ चुकी है।
कनिका कपूर
कनिका कपूर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Kanika Kapoor
Kanika Kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
कानिका कपूर (बायें)
कानिका कपूर (बायें) - फोटो : amar ujala
Kanika Kapoor
Kanika Kapoor - फोटो : Instagram
