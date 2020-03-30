शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   coronavirus effect amitabh bachchan ask fans to delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it a new

'क्या हम 2020 को डिलीट कर सकते हैं' अमिताभ बच्चन ने फैंस से पूछा सवाल, बोले- इसमें वायरस है

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 05:04 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan
1 of 4
Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : Social Media
कोरोना वायरस की वजह से लोग अपने घरों में डरे सहमे बैठे हैं। इस जानलेवा वायरस के प्रकोप को रोकने के लिए देश में लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की जा चुकी है। ये वायरस अब तक देश में 27 लोगों को निकल चुका है। हर किसी को बस देश की चिंता सताए जा रही है। इस बीच अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन अपने फैंस से एक सवाल पूछा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus effect amitabh bachchan coronavirus covid 19 faecal sars-cov-2 google news google news in hindi google news entertainment गूगल समाचार ट्रेंड गूगल समाचार अमर उजाला गूगल समाचार इन हिंदी
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

25 करोड़ दान देने के बाद बोले अक्षय, 'ये योगदान मेरी मां की तरफ से भारत माता को है'

30 मार्च 2020

shilpa shetty
Bollywood

Coronavirus: शिल्पा शेट्टी ने दिखाई दरियादिली, रिलीफ फंड में दान कर दिए इतने रुपये

30 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
rajkumar rao
Bollywood

कोरोना के खिलाफ राजकुमार राव ने इस अंदाज में की देश की मदद, होने लगी अभिनेता की तारीफ

30 मार्च 2020

suniel shetty
Bollywood

Coronavirus: गरीबों की मदद को सुनील शेट्टी ने बढ़ाया हाथ, फैंस से अपील कर बोले- एक-एक पैसे का इस्तेमाल करेंगे

29 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Ramayan Serial
Bollywood

'रामायण' के इस एपिसोड को बनाने पर रामानंद सागर पर चला था 10 साल तक केस, जानें इस सीरियल से जुड़े अनसुनें किस्से

29 मार्च 2020

Shaktimaan
Television

'रामायण' और 'महाभारत' के प्रसारण के बाद अब 'शक्तिमान' के दर्शकों के लिए खास तोहफा, खुद मुकेश खन्ना ने किया खुलासा

29 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Bollywood
Bollywood

रिलीफ फंड में जमकर दान कर रहे हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स और चौथी बार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गईं कनिका कपूर, पांच खबरें

30 मार्च 2020

कनिका कपूर
Bollywood

सामने आई कनिका कपूर की चौथी कोरोना रिपोर्ट, देखकर परेशान हुए घरवाले

30 मार्च 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
varun dhawan
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए वरुण धवन ने दान किए 55 लाख, ये अभिनेता बोले- 'बहुत कम है...'

29 मार्च 2020

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

Coronavirus: अक्षय-ऋतिक के बाद क्या अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी किया दान, खुद दिया ये जवाब

29 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Randeep Hooda
Bollywood

कोरोना विपदा में मदद को आगे आए रणदीप हुड्डा, राहत कोष में दान देकर दिखाई दरियादिली

29 मार्च 2020

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

Corona: रिलीफ फंड को लेकर ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख, समर्थन में उतरे फैंस ने दिया ये सबूत

29 मार्च 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी ने लॉकडाउन करने पर देश की जनता से मांगी माफी, अभिनेत्री बोलीं- 'यह दुखद होगा अगर...'

29 मार्च 2020

मनीष पॉल
Bollywood

मनीष पॉल ने पहले स्टाफ को दी थी एडवांस सैलरी, अब राहत कोष में दान किए इतने लाख

29 मार्च 2020

R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon
Bollywood

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में अक्षय ने दान किए 25 करोड़ रुपये, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स बोले- 'असली हीरो आप'

29 मार्च 2020

धार्मिक टीवी शोज के किरदार
Television

रामायण और महाभारत की वापसी, अरुण- दीपिका के अलावा धार्मिक किरदार में हिट हो चुके हैं ये सितारे

29 मार्च 2020

Arun Govil
Television

असल जिंदगी में होने लगी थी 'रामायण' के 'राम' की पूजा, फिर इस वजह से काम मिलना हो गया था बंद

29 मार्च 2020

Kavita Kaushik and Ramayan
Television

'रामायण' के दोबारा प्रसारण पर विवादित ट्वीट कर ट्रोल हो रही थीं कविता, अब बोलीं- 'दोनों में...'

29 मार्च 2020

Jagdeep
Bollywood

'सूरमा भोपाली' बनने में जगदीप को लगे थे 20 साल, ये है मशहूर कॉमेडियन अभिनेता का असली नाम

29 मार्च 2020

javed akhtar
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस से प्रभावित इन लोगों की मदद के लिए आगे आए जावेद अख्तर, पीएम मोदी के लॉकडाउन का किया सपोर्ट

29 मार्च 2020

akshara singh
Bollywood

Coronavirus: मदद के लिए आगे आईं भोजपुरी की ये अभिनेत्री, मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में दिया दान

29 मार्च 2020

Malaika Arora, Kareena and Amrita Arora
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन के बाद भी एक साथ पार्टी कर रहीं मलाइका-करीना और अमृता, खुद शेयर की ये तस्वीर

29 मार्च 2020

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : Social Media
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : social media
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited