Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kangana Ranaut Statement On Reservation Policy in India Says Give on Poverty Basis Not Cast

कंगना रणौत ने दिया आरक्षण को लेकर बड़ा बयान, ब्राह्मणों की स्थिति पर जताई चिंता

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Oct 2020 11:47 AM IST
कंगना रणौत
1 of 5
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : ANI
देशभर में आरक्षण का मुद्दा शुरुआत से ही उठाया जा रहा है। जाति के आधार पर आरक्षण का विरोध हमेशा से ही सवर्ण समाज के द्वारा किया जा रहा है। आरक्षण का आधार क्या होना चाहिए इस मुद्दे पर लगातार बहस छिड़ी हुई है। लेकिन अब तक इसकी तरफ राज्य व केन्द्र सरकारों ने कोई कदम नहीं उठाए हैं। अब हाल ही में बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत ने इस मुद्दे को लेकर एक बयान दिया। इस बयान में उन्होंने ब्राह्मण समाज की स्थिति पर चिंता भी जाहिर की है।
entertainment bollywood national kangana ranaut reservation policy in india
 
कंगना रणौत
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : ANI
कंगना रणौत
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : फेसबुक
कंगना रणौत
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : Twitter @KanganaTeam
कंगना रणौत
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : PTI
रंगोली चंदेल, कंगना रणौत, अक्षत रणौत
रंगोली चंदेल, कंगना रणौत, अक्षत रणौत - फोटो : instagram/rangoli_r_chandel
