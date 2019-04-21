शहर चुनें

फिल्मों में आने से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं आलिया और सोनाक्षी, तस्वीरों को देखकर हो जाएंगे कंफ्यूज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Apr 2019 10:10 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha
1 of 5
Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha - फोटो : social media
इस हफ्ते बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट और सोनाक्षी सिन्हा की बहुचर्चित फिल्म कलंक रिलीज हो गई है। कलंक की कहानी से ज्यादा फिल्म में मौजूद सभी किरदार और एक्टर्स की काफी तारीफ हो रही है। इस बीच आज हम आपको कलंक की दो ऐसी खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस की बचपन और फिल्मों में आने से पहले की तस्वीर दिखाएंगे जिसे देखकर आप भी हैरान हो जाएंगे। 
alia bhatt sonakshi sinha kalank आलिया भट्ट सोनाक्षी सिन्हा कलंक
Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha
Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha - फोटो : social media
ALIA BHATT
ALIA BHATT - फोटो : file photo
alia bhatt
alia bhatt - फोटो : file photo
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा - फोटो : file photo
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा - फोटो : file photo
