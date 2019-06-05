शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kajol write a heartfelt post to late and actor director father-in-law Veeru Devgan

काजोल ने वीरू देवगन को दी सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि, हार्ट अटैक से हुआ था स्टंटमैन का निधन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 04:06 AM IST
Kajol with Veeru Devgn
Kajol with Veeru Devgn - फोटो : twitter
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर एक्शन और स्टंटमैन वीरू देवगन का 27 मई को हार्ट अटैक की वजह से निधन हो गया था। वह एक्टर अजय देवगन के पिता थे। हाल ही में वीरू देवगन के निधन पर बॉलीवुड सहित देश की तमाम बड़ी हस्तियों ने अपने-अपने तरीके से दुख व्यक्त किया। पीएम मोदी ने अजय देवगन के पिता के नाम एक दुख भरे लेटर के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी, तो वहीं अमिताभ ने खुद से जुड़े कुछ किस्सों को याद करते हुए वीरू देवगन को सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि दी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
veeru devgan kajol ajay devgn pm modi वीरू देवगन काजोल अजय देवगन पीएम मोदी
